Dabo Swinney reacted strongly to a caller to his Monday night radio show who questioned the salary the head coach is earning in a season when the Tigers are 4-4 entering November.

“Tyler from Spartanburg” asked the question that led to a nearly six-minute response from the head coach, whose team’s loss Saturday at N.C. State means and end to a run of 12 consecutive 10-win seasons.

Audio is courtesy Clemson Athletic Network.