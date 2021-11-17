Swinney says WR Ross will go pro

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) runs after receiving a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his injured foot and enter the NFL draft. Ross will miss games with No. 13 Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry at South Carolina on Nov. 27. Swinney was unsure Wednesday night if Ross could return for Clemson’s bowl game, but said it would not take him long to recover and begin training for the NFL combine. Ross is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior from Phenix City, Alabama. He missed the 2020 season after needing fusion surgery for a spinal condition.

