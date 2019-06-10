Clemson Sponsor Header

Terry Bowden To Join Clemson Staff As Intern

Clemson

by: Pete Yanity

Posted: / Updated:
Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – There’ll be another Bowden at Clemson.
  
Football spokesman Ross Taylor said Monday that Terry Bowden is joining the program as an unpaid graduate intern as he pursues an advanced degree in athletic leadership at the university. Bowden, 63, is the younger brother of Tommy Bowden, who was Clemson’s football coach from 1999 through middle of 2008 when Dabo Swinney was appointed Bowden’s successor.
  
Terry Bowden went 47-17-1 with two Southeastern Conference Western Division titles in six years at Auburn from 1993-98. He most recently spent seven seasons at Akron, where he went 35-52. He was let go this past winter after the Zips finished 4-8.
  
Terry and Tommy Bowden are sons of Florida State’s two-time national championship coach, the retired Bobby Bowden.
 

