Roughly a week after former Clemson All-American Terry Kinard implied in a Facebook post that his son, Jaden, was treated unfairly at a practice by Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, the father and son appeared in a video on the social media site reiterating their accusations against the coach.

In responding to a question from his father in the video, Jaden Kinard said he was singled out by the head coach following a drill known as an accountability run and says that Swinney “took personal shots at me” relative to his effort and lifestyle.

Looking into the camera, the elder Kinard said he was not going to make the moment a public matter. He then asked Jaden what happened at a team meeting the next day.

“He would then again take personal shots at me once again (about my lifestyle and effort during the accountability runs),” Jaden Kinard said.

“We would then go out to practice and he would walk up to me saying, basically, ‘Did that not bother you yesterday during the runs?’ And I said, ‘yes, sir, it did bother me.’ And he continued to say ‘no, I don’t think it did bother you because, honestly, you’re walking around like an entitled five-star. You’re just a walk-on, you’re barely on the team and, honestly, you’re not good enough to play,'” Jaden Kinard added.

Terry Kinard followed with his thoughts, saying “the comments were out of place and out of line and that he had to call him out on it.”

“At no point are we attempting to do harm to Clemson University or to tear down Coach Swinney,” Terry Kinard said, adding that he felt as a father “there’s no way I’m going to let that go by.”

Jaden Kinard, was a redshirt freshman safety and member of the Clemson scout team. In his initial Facebook post, Terry Kinard said his son “had already decided to transfer from Clemson University to go elsewhere to continue his education and hopefully get other opportunities to play football at the college level. His one last goal at Clemson as part of the football team was to finish out the season, which would culminate with the bowl game.”

Swinney did not have a media availability scheduled with reporters following Clemson’s Wednesday practice in Fernandina Beach, FL ahead of Friday’s Gator Bowl because he’ll take part in the coaches pregame news conference Thursday.

Upon learning of last week’s Facebook post, Swinney offered this comment after his signing day news conference last Wednesday.

“We just had an accountability run, (strength) coach Batson schedules these runs all throughout the year. Most of the teams didn’t have to run but one team did have to run several over and backs,” Swinney said. “There were about five or six guys who got their butts chewed out, and they earned it.”

“Football at this level is not for everybody. The discipline, accountability, and toughness, it’s hard at this level,” Swinney added.