The Monday after includes comment from ACC commissioner

Clemson

John Swofford

Commissioner John Swofford speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ACC commissioner John Swofford told ESPN Monday night that he’s spoke with officials at Clemson and Florida State to “clear the air” following Saturday’s postponement of the Tigers game against the Seminoles in Tallahassee for reasons related to COVID-19.

Swofford added that he has faith in the medical decision made Saturday, a sentiment that counters Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s belief, expressed Sunday night, that the Florida State administration called off the game for non-COVID reasons.

Swinney said on his radio show Monday night that the game’s postponement was “an insult to his program.” The game was called off after the revelation that a Clemson player tested positive for the virus, information that wasn’t available until after the Clemson team arrived in Tallahassee Friday night due to ACC testing protocols, which Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich noted Saturday his schools has completely followed.

Swofford’s comments were the only statement from the ACC office since the game was impacted Saturday.

The conference has yet to give any indication of when, or if, the game will be made up.

