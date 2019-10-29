Three Tigers receive ACC honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (Offensive Lineman of the Week), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback of the Week) and wide receiver Diondre Overton (Receiver of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 59-7 win against Boston College on Saturday.

With the selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 470 ACC weekly honors since 1978. Clemson has now earned a total of 13 weekly honors from the ACC this season.

Anchrum’s selection marks the second of his career, as he was previously honored for his performance in Clemson’s season-opening win against Furman in 2018. The award is Clemson’s fourth Offensive Lineman of the Week honor this season, joining two won by John Simpson and another garnered by Matt Bockhorst.

Against Boston College, Anchrum graded out at 92 percent with two knockdowns, according to the Clemson coaching staff. He and his offensive line cohorts helped Clemson exceed both 300 yards passing and 300 yards rushing in a single game for the fifth time under Dabo Swinney. Clemson outgained Boston College, 674-177, and the 497-yard margin was Clemson’s largest yardage differential against an ACC opponent in school history.

Lawrence’s selection represents his second of the season and the seventh of his career. With seven career selections including Rookie of the Week honors earned as a freshman last year, Lawrence now ties Keith Adams and Mitch Hyatt for the sixth-most weekly honors in a career in school history.

Last week, Lawrence completed 16-of-19 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He recorded a career-high 257.9 passer rating in the contest and extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 18. He threw three touchdown passes for a third consecutive game, becoming the first Clemson quarterback to do so since Tajh Boyd in 2013.

Overton’s selection is the first of his career. It is the second Receiver of the Week honor collected by Clemson this season, joining Tee Higgins, who earned the award for his performance against North Carolina in late September.

Overton tied a school record with three touchdown receptions against Boston College, scoring on all three of his catches in the midst of a career-high 119-yard day. He became the first Clemson player to record a three-touchdown receiving performance since Mike Williams in 2016. Following the contest, he was presented with the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s most valuable player.