Tigers and Gamecocks conclude season baseball series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team wraps up the three-game series with Clemson on Tuesday, May 11 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The game is a make up for the rainout from Feb. 26. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Every Gamecock contest will be on the Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call. Carolina is coming off winning 1-of-3 games from Mississippi State this past weekend. The Gamecocks won the Sunday contest, 4-3, in 11 innings as David Mendham’s RBI double gave Carolina the walk-off win.



PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION

Tuesday

South Carolina TBA

Clemson TBA



SCOUTING CLEMSON

The Tigers were swept at Georgia Tech this past weekend. Clemson is led offensively by Caden Grice, who has 12 home runs and 44 RBI to go along with his .329 batting average. James Parker is hitting .313 with seven home runs. On the mound, closer Geoffrey Gilbert has three saves and 47 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.



SERIES VS. CLEMSON

Clemson leads the overall series, 181-143-2, but the Gamecocks have already clinched a series win over the Tigers with wins in February. Clemson has a 100-44 all-time record in games in Clemson.



EYSTER SEND EVERYONE HOME — TWICE — CLEMSON SERIES REWIND

Andrew Eyster had walk-off hits in back-to-back wins over Clemson on Feb. 27-28. The senior from Ocala, Fla., doubled in the 11th inning in a 3-2 win on Saturday in Greenville. He then had a walk-off single in the ninth inning in the 8-7 win on Sunday in Columbia. Eyster is hitting .455 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in eight games played against the Tigers.



RPI UPDATE

The Gamecocks come in at No. 12 in the latest RPI with the No. 7 strength of schedule. Carolina has played 12 games against top-10 RPI teams and still have three games against No. 8 Tennessee on the schedule. Carolina has eight wins against top-25 teams in the RPI and is 18-2 against teams that are 51 and above. The NCAA will announce 20 sites that will be in the running as hosts sites for the NCAA Tournament later this week.

SEC STANDINGS UPDATE

Carolina currently is in fourth in the SEC East Division and seventh overall heading into this weekend’s series at Kentucky. The Gamecocks’ 12-12 record is two games back of No. 6 Ole Miss while Carolina is a half-game ahead of Alabama and a full game ahead of both Georgia and Kentucky for seventh place