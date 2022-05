STILLWATER, OK (WSPA) – Clemson Softball fell to Oklahoma State 2-0 in game one of the NCAA Super Regionals Thursday.

The game was scoreless through four and a half innings, but Cheyenne Factor drove two in for the Cowgirls in the bottom of the fifth to give Oklahoma State the 2-0 lead, and eventual win.

Millie Thompson took the loss. She tossed six innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks.

Game two is set for Friday, May 27 at 9 p.m.