(WSPA) – Center Will Putnam and defensive back Nate Wiggins were named ACC Players of the Week in their respective positions after dominant performances in the team win over a ranked North Carolina.

It marked just the third time this season the Tigers have had multiple players honored in the same week.

Putnam was named the conference’s offensive lineman of the week as the leader on a line that allowed zero sacks for the third time this season. The grad student helped the Tigers on the way to their fifth 200-yard rushing game of the season, fueled by Will Shipley’s season-high 179 yards from scrimmage.

Wiggins tallied eight tackles, a pass breakup, a touchdown-saving fumble and a game-clinching interception in the 31-20 win. The cornerback’s forced fumble at the goal line marked the second time this season the junior chased down a runner to keep them from scoring.

The Tigers wrap up the regular season on the road Saturday where they will face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.