CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson softball team defeated Boston University and Saint Francis (PA) in a doubleheader on Friday to open the Clemson Classic.

Against Boston, both Marisa Guimbarda and Alia Logoleo went deep as part of an 8-0 shutout. Logoleo delivered the walk-off two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Runs were harder to come by in game two against Saint Francis, but McKenzie Clark scored on an error and then Guimbarda recorded an RBI double in the seventh to give Clemson the 2-0 win.

They’ll conclude the Clemson Classic on Saturday beginning with a 12:30 p.m. game against Akron.