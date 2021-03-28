Tigers sweep DH, series at Boston College

Pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a run-scoring single with one out in the 10th inning to give Clemson the lead and the Tigers scored five two-out runs in the frame in their 9-3 victory over Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers secured their 13th consecutive regular-season series win over the Eagles.

James Parker led off the fourth inning with a home run, his sixth of the season, for the game’s first run, then Elijah Henderson led off the top of the fifth inning with his second double of the game and scored on a two-out wild pitch. The Eagles responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, then Parker hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sal Frelick laced a run-scoring single with two outs to narrow Clemson’s lead to 3-2, then Travis Honeyman lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the score. In the 10th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out before Urban came off the bench and hit an infield single to score Bryce Teodosio for the go-ahead run. With two outs, Caden Grice ripped a three-run double, giving him 13 RBIs in the last three games, then Adam Hackenberg hit a run-scoring double and Jonathan French added a run-scoring single.

Nick Clayton (3-0) earned the win, while starter Keyshawn Askew gave up nine hits, two runs and no walks with a career-high eight strikeouts in a career-long 6.2 innings pitched. Charlie Coon (1-1) suffered the loss.

In game two, Clemson jumped out of a 6-0 lead and cruised behind a complete game, six-hitter, from Nick Hoffman, who improved to 2-0 on the season.

With the series sweep at BC, Clemson improves to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in the ACC following a 1-5 conference start.