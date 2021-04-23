Tigers take series opener over Demon Deacons

CLEMSON, S.C. – Kier Meredith’s single in the seventh inning scored two runs, breaking a 2-2 tie, to propel Clemson to a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers (16-18, 10-12 ACC) swiped a run in the first inning when Sam Hall stole home on a throw to second base. In the fifth inning, Wake Forest (13-18, 6-15 ACC) loaded the bases with one out without the benefit of a hit and scored two unearned runs on two passed balls to take a 2-1 lead. Meredith’s two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the score. In the seventh inning, Meredith hit his third single of the game to score the go-ahead run, then Hall scored on the play on an error. Bryce Teodosio added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a two-out double.

Geoffrey Gilbert (2-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann pitched 1.2 innings to record his first career save. Tiger starter Mack Anglin pitched a career-long 6.1 innings, allowing just four hits, two unearned runs and three walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger in 2021. Wake Forest starter Ryan Cusick (2-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.