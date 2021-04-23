Tigers take series opener over Demon Deacons

Clemson

by: Clemson Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson-baseball-generic_393946

CLEMSON, S.C. – Kier Meredith’s single in the seventh inning scored two runs, breaking a 2-2 tie, to propel Clemson to a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers (16-18, 10-12 ACC) swiped a run in the first inning when Sam Hall stole home on a throw to second base. In the fifth inning, Wake Forest (13-18, 6-15 ACC) loaded the bases with one out without the benefit of a hit and scored two unearned runs on two passed balls to take a 2-1 lead. Meredith’s two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the score. In the seventh inning, Meredith hit his third single of the game to score the go-ahead run, then Hall scored on the play on an error. Bryce Teodosio added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a two-out double.

Geoffrey Gilbert (2-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann pitched 1.2 innings to record his first career save. Tiger starter Mack Anglin pitched a career-long 6.1 innings, allowing just four hits, two unearned runs and three walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger in 2021. Wake Forest starter Ryan Cusick (2-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule