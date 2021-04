The Clemson men’s soccer team enters the 2021 NCAA tournament as the top seeded and top ranked team in the country. No team in the country has more wins than the Tigers 13 victories and their 3 wins over #1 ranked teams this season is the most in program history.

Clemson will play its tournament opener Sunday at 4PM against the winner of Jacksonville/American contest.

The Tigers won the national title in 1984 & 1987.