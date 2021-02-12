Trevor Lawrence sharp in his personal pro day at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out Friday for NFL personnel including his expected pro coach in Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer. Meyer, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were at Clemson’s indoor practice facility to watch their future quarterback. Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft with the Jaguars holding that pick. Lawrence worked out for about 40 minutes, throwing passes with his powerful arm. Lawrence moved up his session after learning he’d need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

