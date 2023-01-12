CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and Clemson defeated Louisville 83-70 to reach 6-0 in ACC play for the first time.

The Tigers improved to 14-3 overall and hold sole possession of first place with the victory.

A three-point play by Ian Schieffelin gave Clemson a 17-point lead near the 17-minute mark of the second half before Louisville cut it to 62-55 with 7:15 to go.

Louisville drew within six points twice in the final minutes of the game but a Tyson three-pointer and then a three-point play by PJ Hall put the game well in hand for the Tigers, 79-70 with 1:04 to go.

Chase Hunter had 13 points for a Clemson team that shot 53% from the field.

Clemson now gets a visit from number 24 Duke Saturday at 5pm.

