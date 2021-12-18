Tyson scores 18, leads Clemson past South Carolina, 70-56

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 70-56 win over South Carolina, the Tigers’ third straight and sixth consecutive victory on their home court to start the season.

Clemson took control of the game with a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that was stemmed only by a 3-pointer by the Gamecocks’ Chico Carter Jr., and a 22-3 run to open the second half. Carter Jr. paced the Gamecocks with a game-high 21 points.

PJ Hall added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Next up for Clemson (8-4) is a road trip to take on Virginia December 22. South Carolina (8-3) will host Army on December 22.

