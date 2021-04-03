Uiagalelei in charge of Clemson with Lawrence gone

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei took charge at quarterback for Clemson, hoping to equal the success of former passer and likely No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Saturday’s spring practice game was the first time in four seasons that Lawrence wasn’t on the field for the Tigers. The ACC player of the year helped Clemson to three league championships and the national title after the 2018 season.

Uiagalelei gave a tease of his talents last season, subbing in when Lawrence was out with COVID-19 and threw for 781 yards in his two games as starter.

The Tigers also are without ACC career rushing leader and two-time league player of the year tailback Travis Etienne.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced that backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh likely tore his achilles in the spring game and could miss the 2021 season.