Uiagalelei, No. 6 Clemson dominate FCS Bulldogs 49-3

Clemson Tigers

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 6 Clemson and D.J. Uiagalelei cranked up the offense in a 49-3 victory over South Carolina State of the FCS .

The Tigers spent the week grinding out the mistakes they made in 10-3 season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia last week when they were held without a touchdown in a game for the first time since the 2017 season.

Against South Carolina State, they scored TDs on all four first-quarter possessions and pulled away for their 36th straight victory over programs from the Football Championship Subdivision. Uiagalelei ran for two scores and threw for a third.

Clemson next takes on Georgia State in Death Valley on September 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule