Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will land at Oregon State, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday evening. It’s expected to become official in the next few days, according to Thamel’s report.

Uiagalelei, a California native, arrived at Clemson as a five star prospect in 2020 and took over the starting job in 2021. The Tigers saw a run of six consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff end during his time as the starter and he was replaced in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina by freshman Cade Klubnik, who was subsequently named the starter from the upcoming Orange Bowl. Uiagalelei soon after announced his plans to move on.

Uiagalelei finished this season throwing for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns while passing at 62 per cent with seven interceptions. It was an improvement from his 2021 season when he threw just nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions and for 2,246 yards at 56 per cent.

His arrival at Oregon State sets up the opportunity to go against his younger brother in next year’s Civil War rivalry game against Oregon. Matayo Uiagalelei, a five star defensive end, signed with the Ducks earlier this week.