CLEMSON, SC – The No. 12 Gamecocks drew its first match of the season against local foe No. 25 Clemson Thursday, 0-0.

The first half saw a corner from the Gamecocks early on in the first minute, and the Tigers responded two minutes later with one of their own. Neither team was able to capitalize.

Clemson got the first shot of the game on the board eight minutes in, but was off-target. 13 minutes later, the Tigers shot off their third of the night, but was met by a huge save from fifth-year keeper Heather Hinz right at the center of the net.

The Gamecocks got their first shot of the game off 39 minutes in from junior Cat Barry, but was met by a block from a Clemson defender.

The second half saw more action from South Carolina, putting up four more shots and taking three corners. Megan Spiehs and Barry each gave the Gamecocks a chance, but Clemson keeper Halle Mackiewicz tallied a save with each attempt.

In the 83rd minute, sophomore forward Shae O’Rourke gave South Carolina its best chance of the night, but came off just over the top left of the crossbar.

The Gamecocks finished the night with five shots and four corners. Hinz recorded four saves.

South Carolina will return to action for its home opener over Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1:00 p.m. in Stone Stadium.