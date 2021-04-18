Valerie Cagle tosses second no-hitter this week in Tigers 6-0 win over BC

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) — Clemson ace Valerie Cagle pitched her second no-hitter of the season on Sunday in the series finale against Boston College (8-25, 4-17 ACC), and her first in seven full innings. Her first no-hitter came earlier this week in five innings on Tuesday against Winthrop. The second-year freshman’s magnificence manifested itself in a 6-0 victory over the Eagles, which completed the series sweep and extended the Tigers’ (32-4, 22-4 ACC) win streak to 12 games.

Cagle’s dominant no-hitter was highlighted by nine strikeouts and stellar infield play behind her, resulting in 12 groundouts. Not a single batted ball by Boston College reached the outfield. The only Eagle to reach base safely did so on a second-inning fielding error by Cagle herself. The ACC’s ERA leader (0.89) retired 21-of-the-22 batters she faced on just 73 total pitches. Cagle’s contributions were not limited to the circle, as she extended her 12 game hit-streak in a 3-for-4 performance including a home run, two RBIs that landed her just a triple shy of the cycle that can be labeled the best all-around individual effort in the program’s young history.

The closest the Eagles came to a hit was in the top of the seventh inning when a hard hit ground ball to the left-side appeared destined for the outfield. Shortstop Ansley Gilstrap made a clean back-handed play, set her feet and fired to first to keep Cagle’s no-hitter intact. Cagle then retired the final two batters of the game and walked off the circle to embrace her teammates and coaches in celebration of her tremendous feat.

Cagle kicked off the scoring in the first inning when her team-leading 12th double down the left-field line kept her hitting streak afloat and scored McKenzie Clark, who was on first. The Tigers picked up where they left off in the bottom of the second, when Clark (2-for-3) singled up the middle to drive home pinch-runner Carlee Shannon from second base.

Cagle added her second RBI of the game on a lead-off home run, also to the opposite field to extend the Clemson lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Tigers plated three more runs in the frame thanks to a two-out Alia Logoleo three-run shot to centerfield that doubled the Tigers’ lead to 6-0. Cagle and the Clemson defense closed out the final two innings as the Tigers completed the sweep over Boston College.

Up next, the Tigers travel to South Carolina (23-15, 2-11 SEC) on Wednesday, April 21 for the first-ever meeting against the Gamecocks. Wednesday’s contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

