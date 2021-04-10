Virginia cools off Clemson, 8-4

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Zack Gelof’s leadoff home run in the seventh inning broke a 4-4 tie and propelled Virginia to an 8-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Cavaliers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 15-15 overall and 7-13 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 15-12 overall and 9-8 in ACC play.

The Cavaliers stormed in front with three two-out runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by Chris Newell’s two-run triple, then Caden Grice led off the bottom of the second inning with a towering home run, his seventh of the season. James Parker hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to cut Virginia’s lead in half, then Kier Meredith tied the score in the fifth inning with a solo homer, his second of the season and first career long ball at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After Virginia regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Adam Hackenberg tied the score again with a solo homer, his first of the year, in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Gelof led off the seventh inning with a home run to give Virginia a 5-4 lead and Newell belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Cavalier starter Mike Vasil (5-2) earned the win, as he yielded eight hits, four runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. Nick Clayton (4-1) suffered the loss in relief.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

