Virginia gets its revenge on Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) led Clemson University men’s basketball with 15 points and nine rebounds, but Clemson would fall to Virginia 75-65 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (9-5, 1-2 ACC) led 37-36 after the opening stanza and would lead 57-56 with 8:08 remaining, but the Cavaliers (9-5, 3-1 ACC) would engineer an 11-2 run and eventually seal the 10-point victory.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) and PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) each finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) totaled 11.

Clemson finished with 17 assists on 23 made baskets and limited themselves to just nine turnovers but were outscored in the paint 34-22 and in bench points 15-4.

The Tigers return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 8 when they travel to NC State for a 12 p.m. tip on RSN.

