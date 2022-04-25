CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore infielder Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced by the conference office, and one of 15 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday.

Wagner had one of the best slugging weeks in school history by going 8-for-19 (.421) with six home runs, one double, 10 RBIs, eight runs, three walks against only one strikeout, a 1.421 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage in leading Clemson to a 4-1 record in five games, four of which were against top-10 teams.

On Tuesday at No. 10 Georgia, he hit a homer in Clemson’s 8-4 win, then he hit a homer against East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

In the three-game series against No. 9 Florida State, he hit four combined home runs in the first two games. With Clemson trailing 4-2 on Friday, he hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch, his second long ball of the game, in the eighth inning to give the Tigers a 6-4 win. On Saturday, he hit two home runs for the second game in a row, upping his homer streak to five consecutive games, tying a school record. On Sunday, he added a double off the wall in Clemson’s series-clinching win.

On the season, he is hitting .366 with 17 homers, one triple, 12 doubles, 47 RBIs, 42 runs, an .851 slugging percentage, a .494 on-base percentage and one steal in 40 games (36 starts).