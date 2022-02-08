Washington earns ACC honor

Clemson, S.C. – Graduate student Delicia Washington has been named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week, it was announced today by the league office. It is the first such honor of her career and first ACC weekly honor of the season for the Tigers.

Washington averaged 25.5 points per game for the Tigers in two games last week. Against #4 Louisville, the Macclenny, Fla., native dropped a season-high 28 points, including a career-best five threes. Then, in a comeback win over Virginia on Sunday, Washington scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half, leading the Tigers to their second ACC road win on the year.

On the week, she shot .571 from the field, including .700 from beyond the arc (7-for-10). Washington is tied for the ACC scoring lead in conference games at 18.8 points per game and leads the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Washington shares Co-Player of the Week honors with Louisville’s Kianna Smith, while Duke’s Shayeann Day-Wilson was named Freshman of the Week.

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, taking on Virginia Tech at 6:00 p.m. in Blacksburg, Va.