MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to reports, former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins will sign a free agent contract with the Ravens after playing for the Chiefs the past three seasons.

Baltimore will be Watkins’ fourth NFL franchise since entering the league in 2014.

In Kansas City this past season, Watkins played in 10 games with 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

His new deal will reportedly pay him $6 million, with $5 million guaranteed.