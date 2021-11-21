West Virginia tops Clemson for Huggins’ 904th career victory

Clemson Tigers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson Basketball Generic _1553461012874.jpg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sean McNeil scored all 15 of his points in the final 10:12 of the game and West Virginia rallied last in a 66-59 victory over Clemson in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic — handing Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins his 904th career victory.

The win moves Huggins past Roy Williams to fourth place on the all-time list. Huggins, in his 39th season, trails only Mike Krzyzewski (1,170), Jim Boeheim (982) and Jim Calhoun (918).  McNeil hit two shots in a 10-0 run that gave the Mountaineers a 60-56 lead with 2:03 to go and they stayed in front from there.

McNeil made two free throws with 17 seconds left for a 64-59 lead after Clemson received a technical foul for having six players on the court.

Al-Amir Dawes paced the Tigers with 18 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule