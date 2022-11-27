St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. — Behind a 25-point third quarter and 29 points from Ruby Whitehorn, Clemson downed Northern Arizona 80-62 in the teams’ final game in the 2022 Paradise Jame at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas. The win ends a three-game skid for the Tigers and moves Clemson to 4-3, while the loss drops the Lumberjacks to 3-5.

Whitehorn poured in a career-high 29 points on 12-16 shooting with six rebounds. Amari Robinson finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight boards, while MaKayla Elmore added a career-high six points and pulled down six rebounds. The Tigers shot 49% from the floor and turned NAU over 23 times.

The Tigers added 50 paint points, draining just two threes on the night. Clemson also earned 25 points off turnovers and 17 fast break points.

Clemson led from beginning to end, jumping out to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, December 1, traveling to Charleston, S.C. to face Charleston Southern in a 7:00 p.m. contest.