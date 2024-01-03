(WSPA) – Clemson running back Will Shipley announced on X that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

Shipley accounted for 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Tiger. In the most recent season, the junior finished with 827 yards and five touchdowns.

The announcement comes just days after coach Dabo Swinney announced Shipley suffered no structural damage when he was injured in Clemson’s Gator Bowl win.

In his announcement, Shipley thanked his teammates, coaches and the entire Tiger family, noting that he will always be a Clemson Tiger.