Clemson tops Coaches’ Preseason Poll

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will enter the 2019 campaign ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the preseasonCoaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday. The selection marks Clemson’s first preseason No. 1 ranking in the coaches poll in school history.

The top ranking represents Clemson’s fourth consecutive Top 5 preseason Coaches Poll debut in the last four years, extending the longest such streak in program history. The Tigers have exceeded their preseason CoachesPoll ranking in each of the last eight seasons, a streak that will come to an end this year by virtue of Clemson opening the campaign in the poll’s top position in 2019.

YEAR PRESEASON RANK

(COACHES POLL) POSTSEASON RANK

(COACHES POLL) 2011 NR 22 2012 14 9 2013 8 7 2014 16 15 2015 12 2 2016 2 1 2017 5 4 2018 2 1 2019 1 TBD

The 2019 squad joins the 1982 (No. 9), 1984 (8), 1988 (4), 2008 (9), 2013 (8), 2016 (2), 2017 (5) and 2018 (2) squads as one of nine Clemson teams to enter the year in the Coaches Poll preseason Top 10.

Clemson opens the season at Memorial Stadium against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29.