Clemson transfer Moore receives immediate NCAA clearance

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball transfer sophomore Khavon Moore has received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play for the Tigers this season, beginning with tonight’s exhibition game against Anderson University. Tonight’s exhibition tips off at 7 p.m. and admission is FREE to the general public.

Moore, a transfer from Texas Tech, participated in the 2019 World University Games with Clemson, representing the United States and helping contribute to a gold medal.

Single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season can be purchased online HERE or by calling the Clemson Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-CLEMSON.

Clemson opens the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Virginia Tech. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum.