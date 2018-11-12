Clemson, UGA set football series for 2029 and 2030
CLEMSON, SC - Clemson has added a home-and-home football series against Georgia to it's 2029 and 2030 schedules.
The Tigers are Bulldogs will play at Death Valley on September 15, 2029 and will face each other again in Athens on August 31, 2030.
The two programs are already scheduled to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
"We have a long history with Georgia and I know our fans will be excited about this home-and-home series," said Clemson University Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich in a written statement.
Clemson and Georgia split a two-game series played in 2013 and 2014. The programs previously met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87.
Here's a look at Clemson's future non-conference opponents according to the university:
2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford
2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel
2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn, South Carolina State
2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman
2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford
2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel
2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman
2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern
2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford
2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina
2029: Georgia, at South Carolina
2030: at Georgia, South Carolina
2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina
