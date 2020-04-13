Introducing the Clemson/USC Top Ten Countdown

(WSPA) – Beginning Tuesday, April 14 WSPA will be unveiling a ‘Top Ten Moments in USC and Clemson Athletics history’ countdown.

From amazing achievements on the gridiron, to historic accomplishments on the court, WSPA will bring you all the greatest moments in each program’s history featuring interviews with experts on both teams in the Palmetto State.

Former Clemson Sports Information Director Tim Bourret, and Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk Radio Network provide insight and context to these renowned events as we countdown to that top moment in each school’s history.

Tune into WSPA Channel 7 each day for the reveal, and visit our website for in-depth write-ups and interviews on each moment.

Below is a schedule of the countdown:

Tuesday, April 14: Clemson #10-#8

Wednesday, April 15: South Carolina #10-#8

Thursday, April 16: CLemson #7-#6

Friday, April 17: South Carolina #7-#6

Monday, April 20: Clemson #5

Tuseday, April 21: South Carolina #5

Wednesday, April 22: Clemson #4

Thursday, April 23: South Carolina #4

Friday, April 24: Clemson #3

Monday, April 27: South Carolina #3

Tuesday, April 28: Clemson #2

Wednesday, April 29: South Carolina #2

Thursday, April 30: Clemson #1

Friday, May 1: South Carolina #1