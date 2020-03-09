Clemson Walks Off Boston College to Complete Sweep, 7-6

COLUMBIA (USC SID) - The University of South Carolina baseball team finished off a sweep of Cornell with a 6-1 win on Sunday afternoon (March 8) at Founders Park.

Brannon Jordan earned the win on the mound for the Gamecocks, striking out 10 batters in five innings of work. He allowed a pair of hits and a run with a walk. He was part of a pitching staff that struck out 16 batters on the day.

Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the second as Brady Allen hit his second home run of the season, this one a blast to left field. Cornell answered with a run in the third on Alex Carnegie's RBI double.

In the fourth, Allen started the frame with a hustle double to center. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Bryant Bowen's sacrifice fly to center. Jeff Heinrich then made it 3-1 in the fifth with a solo home run to left.

Andrew Eyster ended the scoring in the sixth, belting a three-run home run to straightaway center field. It was his third round tripper of the year.

Heinrich, Allen, Eyster and George Callil had a pair of hits apiece, while Eyster drove in three.

POSTGAME NOTES

UP NEXT Carolina continues its homestand Tuesday night (March 10) as the Gamecocks host The Citadel. First pitch from Founders Park is set for 7 p.m.