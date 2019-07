Clemson, representing the U.S., won the gold medal Thursday at the World University Games. (Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics)

John Newman scored 20 points to lead Clemson to an 85-63 victory over Ukraine Thursday night in Naples, Italy for the World University Games title.

Clemson, representing the USA in the tournament, closed the first quarter on a 28-9 run to lead by a 28-13 score and cruised from there winning their six game without a loss in the tournament.