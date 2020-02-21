Clemson women drop ninth straight

1  of  187
Closings and Delays
Abiding Peace Academy Active Day of Boiling Springs Advent Children's Center Allergy Partners of the Foothills - Moore Allergy Partners of the Foothills - Spartanburg Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 2 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board Admin Anderson County DSN Board ADP Anderson County Government Offices Anderson County Meals on Wheels Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Bailey Insurance Agency, Inc. Bethel Child Enrichment Program Big Reds Barber Shop Bo-Peep Day Care Center Boiling Springs Chiropractic Clinic Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Bundle of Joy Academy Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Calhoun Falls Family Practice Carolina Community Pharmacy Carolina Health Centers, Inc. Chapman Cultural Center Charles Lea Center Cherokee County Schools - SC Chester County Schools Christ Church Episcopal School City of Mauldin City Of Seneca Clemson Child Development Clemson Episcopal Day School Converse College Cool Kids Clubhouse Cornerstone Childrens Academy Country Day School - Greer DaVita Dialysis - Rutherford Co. DCEC DSI Lyman Dialysis Earle Street Baptist - Greenville Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Eastside Day Care Center Eddlemon Adventist School Einstein Academy Elite Senior Day Center of Spartanburg Erhardt Leimer Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool Falls Park Dentistry First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool First Presbyterian Church - Spartanburg Foothills Nephrology Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp Fruitland Baptist Bible College GHS Traumatic Brain Injury Program GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenville County Schools Greenville Tech Child Development Center Greenville Technical College Greenwood Co. District 50 Greenwood Co. District 51 Greenwood Co. District 52 Greer Ear, Nose & Throat Harmony House Childcare Development Center Hart County Schools Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock IFBC Child Development Center Ink World USA Intedge Manufacturing Jackson County Schools Jeff Clark Insurance Agency Kids First Child Development Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lakelands Family Practice Center Land n Sea Lander University Laurens Academy Laurens Co. Schools District 55 Laurens Co. Schools District 56 Limestone College Little Footprints Too Little Miracles-Mayo Little Tots Learning Academy Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College McDowell County Schools McDowell County Transit McDowell Technical College Memorial UMC Child Enrichment Midway Weekday Ministry Miss Tammys Little Learning Center Mitchell County Schools Mobile Meals of Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mother Goose Day Care Ms Sallys Learning Center LLC Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care New Horizon Family Health Services - Faris Road New Horizon FHS - Downtown New Horizon FHS - Greer New Horizon FHS Travelers Rest North Greenville University Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pickens County Schools Piedmont Eye Associates Piedmont Medical of SC, LLC/Dr. K. Soherwardy Piedmont Technical College Polk County Local Government Polk County Schools Pork Rind Factory Powdersville Water District Precious Jewels Private School Revman International Distribution Robins Nest Child Care, LLC Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Rocky Creek Christian Academy Rutherford County Courts Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Sherman College Small Impressions Child Development Center Southern Eye Associates Southside Christian School Sparkle City Dental Spartanburg Christian Academy Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg Ear, Nose & Throat Spartanburg Methodist College Springs Christian Day School St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Josephs Catholic School - Greenville St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool State Government Offices-Anderson County State Government Offices-Laurens County State Government Offices-Oconee County State Government Offices-Pickens County Stewart Family Eye Care, PC Sunshine Preschool-Chesnee Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Childrens Center - Greenwood The Childrens Cove LLC The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate The Village School of Gaffney Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Thrive Upstate Transylvania County Schools Tri-County Technical College Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center UNC Asheville Union Christian Day School Union County Council on Aging Union County Schools Union Disabilities Unique Kids Upstate Lung and Critical Care Specialists PC Upstate Montessori Academy Uptown Family Practice Center Wanda Bradey & Hugh Fowler - State Farm Insurance Ware Shoals Family Practice Wellford Family Medicine West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology

Clemson women drop ninth straight

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
clemson-paw_191697

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to collect a win inside the Carrier Dome on Thursday, as the Tigers fell to Syracuse by a final tally of 59-46.

On the evening, Clemson (7-19, 3-12) shot 44.2 percent from the field while Syracuse (14-11, 8-6) finished with a shooting percentage of 32.8. The Orange made the most of its 24 offensive rebounds, though, recording 13 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint. The Tigers pulled down 34 total rebounds, sank a trio of 3-pointers and tabbed six blocks.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Destiny Thomas registered seven points, four boards and three assists, and Kendall Spray netted a pair of treys in her 8-point showing. With three blocks on the night, Tylar Bennett moved into fourth place on Clemson’s all-time blocks leaderboard. Syracuse’s Kiara Lewis scored a game-high 17 points.

Syracuse controlled the first quarter, leading 24-11 through one quarter of play. However, the Tigers responded with a 9-0 run in the second quarter, with the Orange not scoring its first points of the second period until the 2:49 mark. Clemson held Syracuse to four points in the second quarter, which is tied for the fewest points allowed by the Tigers in any period this season. Despite shooting a solid 47.4 percent from the field in the first half, the Tigers trailed 28-22 at halftime.

Clemson continued to fare well in its comeback attempt early in the third quarter, with the Tigers eventually taking their first lead of the game with 7:14 remaining in the third. The Orange offense came alive after that, though, and Syracuse outscored Clemson 20-6 to close out the third quarter after trailing for the first time. A defense-oriented fourth quarter saw both teams score a modest seven points apiece. In the end, Syracuse earned a 59-46 win over Clemson.

Clemson will remain on the road for its next contest. Following a weeklong layoff, the Tigers will square off against the No. 17/18 Florida State Seminoles (20-5, 9-5) at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday, Feb. 27. The ACC matchup in Tallahassee, Fla., is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and air on a regional sports network (RSN).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store