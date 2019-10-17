Clemson women picked eighth in ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. — Kobi Thornton was tabbed preseason All-ACC by both the league’s head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel, it was announced on Wednesday. Thornton is the first Clemson player named to the preseason All-ACC team since Nikki Dixon in 2014.

In addition, Clemson was picked to finish eighth in the ACC by both the coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel. That is the highest preseason prediction for the Tigers since the 2007-08 season when they were also picked to finish eighth. Louisville was voted the league favorite in both polls.

Thornton was joined on the head coaches’ preseason team by Haley Gorecki (Duke), Nicki Ekhomu (Florida State), Kiah Gillespie (Florida State), Elizabeth Balogun (Louisville), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami), Elissa Cunane (NC State), Aislinn Konig (NC State), Janelle Bailey (North Carolina), and Jocelyn Willoughby (Virginia).

The Blue Ribbon Panel’s preseason team is made up of Thornton, Haley Gorecki (Duke), Nicki Ekhomu (Florida State), Kiah Gillespie (Florida State), Dana Evans (Louisville), Elizabeth Balogun (Louisville), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami), Elissa Cunane (NC State), Janelle Bailey (North Carolina), Jocelyn Willoughby (Virginia).

Thornton led the Tigers in scoring (14.1), rebounding (7.2) and double-doubles with nine on the season. She started all 33 games played and notched 25 double-digit outings, including seven 20-point contests. Thornton became just the 15th player in program history to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds after eclipsing the 1,000-point mark in Clemson’s first game at the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech. Ranking in the top 20 in the ACC in both points and rebounds, the Shellman, Georgia native earned an All-ACC Second Team nod.