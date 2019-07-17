Clemson WR Rodgers progression well

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson starting receiver Amari Rodgers is ahead of schedule following a torn ACL last March.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says Rodgers, second on the team with 55 catches last season, was recently cleared to run straight ahead. If things keep progressing, Swinney said Tuesday there’s a chance Rodgers could return before the end of September.

That’s a much different prognosis than four months ago when Rodgers tore the knee ligament during spring practice. He had surgery soon and figured to miss much of the regular season, if he returned at all.

Rodgers will be a junior. He had four touchdown catches last season and had been expected to handle much of the load borne by Hunter Renfrow, Clemson’s leading pass catcher in 2018.

