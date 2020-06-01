Clemson WR Ross out for season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday afternoon that rising junior wide receiver Justyn Ross will miss the upcoming season due to pending surgery.

Ross will have surgery for a congenital fusion in his back and spine Friday in Pittsburgh.

Swinney said in a conference call with the media that doctors found it after an X-ray in the spring.

Ross sat out a practice after taking a hard hit.

He is seeing a specialist in Pittsburgh who works with the Steelers, according to Swinney.

Ross had 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.