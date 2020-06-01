Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

Clemson WR Ross out for season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday afternoon that rising junior wide receiver Justyn Ross will miss the upcoming season due to pending surgery.

Ross will have surgery for a congenital fusion in his back and spine Friday in Pittsburgh.

Swinney said in a conference call with the media that doctors found it after an X-ray in the spring.

Ross sat out a practice after taking a hard hit.

He is seeing a specialist in Pittsburgh who works with the Steelers, according to Swinney.

Ross had 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule