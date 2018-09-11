Clemson

Clemson At Georgia Tech Time Announced

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 01:13 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 01:13 AM EDT

Georgia Tech Athletics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s home game against longtime rival Clemson will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.

 

The game will be televised nationally on either ABC or ESPN, with the network determined following the conclusion of this Saturday’s (Sept. 15) games.

 

Georgia Tech has won five of the last six times that Clemson has visited Bobby Dodd Stadium and is 44-14-2 all-time at home against the Tigers. This season’s matchup is the 83rd in a series that dates back to 1898.

 

Tickets are still available for the highly anticipated showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Clemson, which is currently ranked No. 2 nationally.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center