Clemson Holds-Off Wake Forest

Posted: May 18, 2019 12:06 AM EDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 12:06 AM EDT

CLEMSON, S.C. - Jacob Hennessy tossed 7.1 strong innings and Clemson scored five runs in the second inning in its 10-9 victory over Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-22 overall and 15-14 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons dropped to 29-25 overall and 13-16 in ACC play.

Hennessy (4-1) earned the win by allowing just six hits, four of which came in the first inning, two runs and one walk with a season-high seven strikeouts as he tied his career-long outing. Wake Forest starter Jared Shuster (4-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up 12 hits, eight runs (seven earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Bobby Seymour lined a run-scoring single in the first inning, then the first seven Tigers in the second inning had a hit to score five runs. Michael Green, who had a career-high four hits in the game, lined a two-run double, then Chad Fairey, Bryce Teodosio and Justin Hawkins followed with run-scoring singles. In the fourth inning, Grayson Byrd belted a two-run homer, his 14th of the season and ninth in the last 12 games, to give every Tiger starter a hit in the game, then Bryar Hawkins scored on a double steal. Seymour hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, then Wilkie and Green answered with run-scoring singles in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The series concludes Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Regional Sports Network. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at approximately noon. The first 1,000 fans receive a free Color Me Pennant. Kids can run the bases after the game as well.

