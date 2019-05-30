Clemson's Byrd Earns All-America Honor
OXFORD, MISS. - Senior Grayson Byrd was named a third-team All-American as an outfielder by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. He became the 62nd Tiger in history to earn All-America honors.
The Milton, Ga. native was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2019. He is hitting a team-high .315 with 15 homers, two triples, 15 doubles, 56 RBIs, 46 runs, a .584 slugging percentage, .393 on-base percentage and four steals in starting all 58 games.
