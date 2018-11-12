Clemson

Clemson/Carolina Game To Kick-Off At 7pm November 24th

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 02:25 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 02:25 PM EST

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 12, 2018) – The South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers will renew their Palmetto State rivalry under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 24. The game will kick at 7 pm ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Clemson leads the all-time series by a 69-42-4 advantage including an 18-10-1 mark when the game has been played in Clemson. The Tigers won last year in Columbia by a 34-10 margin.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center