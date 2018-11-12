Clemson/Carolina Game To Kick-Off At 7pm November 24th

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 12, 2018) – The South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers will renew their Palmetto State rivalry under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 24. The game will kick at 7 pm ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Clemson leads the all-time series by a 69-42-4 advantage including an 18-10-1 mark when the game has been played in Clemson. The Tigers won last year in Columbia by a 34-10 margin.