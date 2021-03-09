Clemson’s Aamir Simms honored with ACC’s Skip Prosser Award

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Aamir Simms #25 of the Clemson Tigers reacts following a play against the Miami Hurricanes during their game in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson senior Aamir Simms was named the 2021 recipient of the ACC’s “Skip” Prosser Award.

The award is given out to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball each year. Six Clemson Tigers players were named to the All-ACC Academic team.

Simms, of Virginia, is a three-time member of the All-ACC Academic Basketball team. Simms hold a 3.25 GPA with a major in sport communications.

Simms is the second Clemson player to receive the honor. Cliff Hammonds won the inaugural award back in 2008.

“Aamir is a tremendous student-athlete and a great ambassador for not only our basketball program, but for Clemson University,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “It’s been a pleasure to witness his evolution as a player on the court and student in the classroom these last four years. To earn the ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete Award is such a high honor. Coach Prosser was an outstanding teacher and coach and there isn’t a better representative for this award than Aamir Simms.”

The award is named in memory of Wake Forest Head Basketball Coach George Edward “Skip” Prosser, who passed away on July 26, 2007.

This is Simms’ third time being recognized on the All-ACC Academic team. Joining Simms on the All-ACC Academic team were Hunter Tyson, John Newman III, Jonathan Baehre, Nick Honor and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.