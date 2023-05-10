CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson redshirt junior Valerie Cagle was named ACC Player of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.

This is Cagle’s second ACC Player of the Year honor and third postseason ACC nod after being selected as the Freshman and Player of the Year in 2021.

Cagle is hitting .465 with 18 home runs, one triple and 14 doubles. She tallied 53 RBIs, scored 46 runs and drew 27 walks while maintaining a .917 slugging percentage and .554 on-base percentage with five stolen bases through 53 regular-season games.

Cagle’s dominance on the diamond has resulted in her setting the single-season program record for home runs, throwing the team’s first perfect game and completing an immaculate inning needing only nine pitches to strike out three batters in a single inning against Georgia Tech

The Tigers return to the field to begin action at the ACC Championship on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network in the Quarterfinals. No. 3 seed Clemson will face No. 6 seed North Carolina in the final game of the day.