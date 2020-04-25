Clemson’s Higgins, Muse selected Friday night in NFL Draft

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins was the first pick in the Friday night portion of the NFL Draft as the Bengals added the player who’s tied for Clemson’s all-time receiving touchdown record with 27.

Higgins, who says he grew-up a Bengals fan in Tennessee, joins quarterback Joe Burrow, the number one overall pick in the Draft, as building blocks for the future Cincinnati offense.

In a selection that went against Draft projections, former Clemson safety Tanner Muse, who worked as a linebacker in the Tigers’ March 12th pro day, was a late third round selection of the Las Vegas Raiders with the 100th pick overall.

Muse joins former Clemson teammates Cle Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, and Hunter Renfrow with Las Vegas.