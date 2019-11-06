Clemson’s Honor denied NCAA waiver

Clemson guard Nick Honor has been denied an NCAA waiver to play this season after transferring from Fordham, the school reported Wednesday.

“Obviously we are disappointed in the decision from the NCAA to deny Nick the opportunity to play this season. He was an integral part of our team at the World University Games this past summer. I know our fans will enjoy watching him next season,” head coach Brad Brownell said in a statement.

Honor led Fordham with 15.3 ppg and 2.9 apg as a freshman.

He’ll have three years of eligibility beginning next year.

Last week, Clemson sophomore forward Khavon Moore, a Texas Tech transfer, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.