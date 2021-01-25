Clemson’s matchup with Boston College postponed; will host Louisville instead

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell talks to guard Al-Amir Dawes during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) — The ACC announced Clemson’s Wednesday matchup against Boston College was postponed, and the Tigers will instead play Louisville at home.

The postponement was announced following positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing with the Boston College program. Additionally, Boston College’s game against Louisville on January 30 was also postponed.

Below is the updated ACC basketball schedule for this week:

Wednesday, January 27

Miami at Florida State | ACCN | 6 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | RSN | 7 PM

Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 8 PM

Louisville at Clemson | RSN | 9 PM (originally scheduled for March 3)

Saturday, January 30

Clemson at Duke | ESPN | Noon

Miami at Wake Forest | ACCN | 2 PM

Florida State at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 4 PM

Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 6 PM

Notre Dame at Pitt | ACCN | 8 PM

Monday, February 1