Clemson’s matchup with Boston College postponed; will host Louisville instead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) — The ACC announced Clemson’s Wednesday matchup against Boston College was postponed, and the Tigers will instead play Louisville at home.
The postponement was announced following positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing with the Boston College program. Additionally, Boston College’s game against Louisville on January 30 was also postponed.
Below is the updated ACC basketball schedule for this week:
Wednesday, January 27
- Miami at Florida State | ACCN | 6 PM
- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | RSN | 7 PM
- Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 8 PM
- Louisville at Clemson | RSN | 9 PM (originally scheduled for March 3)
Saturday, January 30
- Clemson at Duke | ESPN | Noon
- Miami at Wake Forest | ACCN | 2 PM
- Florida State at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 4 PM
- Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 6 PM
- Notre Dame at Pitt | ACCN | 8 PM
Monday, February 1
- Georgia Tech at Louisville | ACCN | 2 PM (rescheduled from January 9)
- Duke at Miami | ESPN | 7 PM