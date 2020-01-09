Clemson’s Robinson goes first in MLS Draft

Clemson standout Robbie Robinson has been selected with the first overall pick in Major League Soccer’s college draft by expansion Inter Miami. Robinson won the MAC Hermann trophy for the nation’s top college player following his junior season with the Tigers. He was surprised after he was selected with a Skype call from English legend David Beckham, part of Inter Miami’s ownership group. Nashville is the other expansion team in the league this season and it selected Jack Maher out of Indiana with the second pick in the draft.

