Clemson’s Robinson wins top honor

Saint Louis, Mo. – The most prestigious honor in college soccer will once again reside in Clemson, S.C., as Robbie Robinson was named the recipient of the MAC Hermann Trophy earlier this evening. This is the third time a member of the Clemson program has won the award, with Bruce Murray and Wojtek Krakowiak winning in 1987 and 1998, respectively.

Robinson recorded 18 goals and nine assists for the men’s soccer team this past season. For his outstanding play, Robinson was named a First Team All-American, First Team All-South Region, First Team All-ACC and the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Robinson’s 18 goals gives him a share of the nation’s lead in total goals scored, while his 45 points make him the nation’s leader in total points and points per game (2.37). Robinson ranks within the top 10 nationally in eight different individual categories.

With tonight’s honor, Robinson has become the 20th ACC player to win the award.

Robinson, who participated in his junior season during the 2019 campaign, recently declared for the MLS SuperDraft, signing a Generation adidas contract earlier this week.